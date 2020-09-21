Discover Arlington on two wheels with Phoenix Bikes’ scavenger hunt

The bike shop offers full service repairs and sells refurbished, used bikes — both at an affordable price.

The family-friendly event is true to Phoenix Bikes’ message: it’s a way for everyone to explore the county.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Every year, nonprofit community bike shop Phoenix Bikes hosts a group riding event. The Arlington Fun Ride wasn’t canceled this year, exactly; it was rethought.

From October 16 to October 19, Phoenix Bikes will host a self-guided scavenger hunt outside of its usual, 16 mile fun ride loop. “So many of us have lived or worked in Arlington for years but have not discovered certain pockets of Arlington,” Executive Director Emily Gage said. “As we were talking about what might be fun we realized there were a lot of quirky or little-known sites in Arlington that would be fun to take people to.”

Gage won’t reveal the specifics, but the family-friendly event is true to Phoenix Bikes’ message: it’s a way for everyone to explore Arlington on two wheels.

The bike shop offers full service repairs and sells refurbished, used bikes — both at an affordable price.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM