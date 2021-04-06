Discard of unwanted prescription drugs at Arlington County police’s drive-thru

At the Drug Takeback Drive Thru last fall, the police department collected 170 pounds of unwanted medication. Photo courtesy of the Arlington Police Department.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will offer contactless drug disposal this weekend in Courthouse and at Fire Station #5 on South Hayes St.

The event is through the DEA’s Drug Take-Back Day, which was created 10 years ago to prevent pill abuse and theft. This time around, people can discard expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs by the drive-thru. Officers will remove the items from the car.

The drive thru will be open on Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.