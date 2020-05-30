Diocese of Arlington set to reopen all churches Sunday for public mass

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — This Sunday, Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington will be celebrating a public mass for Pentecost Sunday at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington, as churches across northern Virginia begin to reopen.

All 70 parishes in the Diocese of Arlington are now able to celebrate public mass together at up to 50 percent capacity. The churches still must be consistent with all federal, state, and local guidelines, as well as any guidelines set by the diocese.

Parishes are also not mandated to hold a public mass and it is up to the pastor of the church to determine if it is ready to reopen. All in all, this is a big step into getting back to normal.

“The fact that we can gather together as a community on Pentecost Sunday celebrating our unity across the entire diocese is a great sign of hope that we are moving in the right direction,” said Bishop Burbidge. “I can tell you, you can feel the joy, the excitement, but also the vigilance of being careful.”

Even with the state reopening churches with limitations, people should still take precautions before coming to the public masses.