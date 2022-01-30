Dino and Dragon Stroll makes stop in Chantilly, Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Dino and Dragon Stroll, a nationally touring event, has made its stop in Chantilly, Virginia.

The tour is the first of its kind to tour North America as it provides the public with a walk-thru of lifelike and life-size dinosaurs and dragons.

“We’re taking the folks of chantilly back in time to the prehistoric era. We’ve got the Dulles Expo Center here filled up with dinosaurs and dragons,” said Brian Gallentine, Tour Manager.

The interactive event includes massive creatures with dinosaurs standing over 28 feet tall and legendary fire-breathing dragons. The Dino and Dragon Stroll also features advanced animatronics and sound technology, bringing these prehistoric creatures to life.

The event attracts families with children of all ages to get up close to the world’s most enormous creatures that once roamed the earth.

The event also included food, games, and dinosaur-themed rides for children.

For more information on future events, visit www.dinostroll.com.