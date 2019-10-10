DIA employee arrested for leaking classified info to journalists

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — An employee of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) was arrested Wednesday for leaking classified information.

According to court documents, Henry Frese, 30, of Alexandria, was caught red-handed disclosing classified information to two journalists in 2018 and 2019.

Between mid-April and early May 2018, Frese allegedly accessed intelligence reports including some that were unrelated to his job regarding a foreign country’s weapons systems and gave it to a journalist. Court documents indicate that Frese lived with the individual and based on social media posts they were involved in a romantic relationship at some point. In 2018, that individual asked him to speak with another journalist. During that conversation, Frese allegedly replied that he was “down” to help because he wanted to see that journalist’s career progress.

Neither journalist was named in the court documents.

A federal grand jury charged Frese with two counts of willful transmission of national defense information to persons not entitled to receive it. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count.