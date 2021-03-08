DeVry University highlights women in tech and closing the opportunity gap

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — To celebrate International Women’s Day, DeVry University is highlighting women in tech to inspire and empower other women to take the next steps in stem careers.

Prior to COVID, women who make up approximately half of the U.S workforce are underrepresented in the tech sector. DeVry University has partnered with Randi Zuckerberg to highlight career opportunities and closing the opportunity gap.

Randi Zuckerberg, Woman In Tech said, “When you turn your eye to the technology sector which is this high impact sector of jobs it drops to less than 30% of the jobs that are held by women and that’s actually held being worst by the pandemic. I want to encourage women don’t overlook over here at the existing tech careers think about what’s coming down the pipe because these new emerging fields are exciting.”

To help women on their tech journeys DeVry University is offering mentorship programs and scholarships available to women through their Women+Tech Scholars Program.