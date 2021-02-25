DEVELOPING: Officers responding to head-on collision in Frederick County, Va.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — At around 10 p.m on Thursday night, police responded to a head-on collision at the intersection of the North Frederick Pike and Shane Lane.
Frederick County Police confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the accident. One vehicle was on fire but was extinguished after authorities arrived.
Officials could not yet confirm how many people were involved in the accident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
