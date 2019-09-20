Detectives seeking public’s help to identify burglars

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police department announced Thursday, detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who committed a burglary earlier this month on the 95 hundred block of Lorton Road.

The suspects approached an elderly couple in front of their home and told the couple they were doing landscaping work. While two suspects distracted the couple, the third suspect entered the home and stole valuable personal items.

“They were able to make way in a white pickup truck that we do have pictured in our blog and were just asking if anybody can either identify the individuals or the truck to contact our detectives and provide some additional information,” said Sergeant James Curry.

The Fairfax County Police department is offering rewards of 100 to 1,000 dollars if the information given to them from the public leads to an arrest.