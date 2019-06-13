Detectives seeking help identifying indecent exposure suspect

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Police are searching for a man wanted for multiple indecent exposure incidents in Fairfax.

Investigators released surveillance photos from Target on New Guinea Road where the alleged incidents happened.The first incident was on the night of May 26. A customer alerted staff to a suspicious man in the parking lot who appeared to be exposing himself.

Employees located the man outside the store with his pants still down. After seeing them, the man quickly got in his car and left. The second incident was reported on June 6. A customer reported that a man was behaving suspiciously inside the store.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents. The suspect is described as a white man in his 50’s-60’s. Police say he drives a dark red or burgundy colored car possibly a Masada Protege Hatchback.