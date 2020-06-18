Detectives seek more information in teen drowning death

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Detectives are asking for more witnesses to come forward with information as they investigate the drowning of a teenager in Loudoun County.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old drowned on June 4 in Goose Creek. According to their investigation, the teen and his friends were swimming when the teen was seen going underwater, and stayed under for a long period of time. Detectives said they have interviewed over 20 people who were there that evening, but believe there are still more witnesses who have yet to speak.

A full autopsy was requested, but results are not yet available. Anyone with information related to this incident can contact Detective Shannon Coderre at 703-777-0475 or by e-mail at Shannon.Coderre@loudoun.gov.