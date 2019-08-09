Detectives: no evidence of armed ex-employee in building

An investigation revealed the ex-employee sent a suspicious group text to some of his former colleagues on Tuesday; however, he didn't make any threats.

McLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department has concluded its investigation into the report of an armed, former employee at a Tysons office building on Wednesday. Detectives say no criminal activity occurred and there isn’t any evidence anyone was actually seen with a gun or that the former employee was even in the building that day.

The next day, an employee overheard two co-workers discussing the text message and asked for clarification. Because of a language barrier, the group used a cell phone translator program, which said there was a man in the building with a gun.

The employee reported this to building security members, who called police.

The Gannett building was evacuated shortly before noon on Wednesday as police responded to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

According to Associated Press, police cleared the building without incident around 3:30 p.m.