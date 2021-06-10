Detectives investigate armed robberies in the Culmore area in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a series of armed robberies.

Four robberies happened in the Culmore area in Falls Church. Police said they are continuing to search for the suspect.

The robberies took place in the 3300 block of Glenmore Drive. According to police, in all of the incidents, a man approached victims with a knife and demanded cash or property before running away. Out of the four incidents, one victim was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Sergeant Hudson Bull, Fairfax County Police said, “Detectives are following up on several leads and they are asking for the public’s help. What we’re asking is that the public be aware of anything suspicious that they see or any suspicious persons and please call 911 to report any suspicious activity.”

If you have any information, please call the Fairfax County Police Department. Officials have also increased patrols in the area since the robberies began.