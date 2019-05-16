Detectives charge Prince William-Manassas inmate with armed robbery

Prince William County detectives have charged the suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Shell gas station on January 12.

Police report on May 14, detectives charged Thomas Jackson with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Detectives received a tip and obtained arrest warrants for the 37-year-old, who is already behind bars at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Detention Center being held for an unrelated offense.