Detectives charge hospice caregiver for sexually assaulting a patient

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department has charged a hospice caregiver for sexually assaulting a patient.

57-year-old Arlington resident Nizhamuding Jureti has been charged with sexually assaulting a hospice patient back in October. According to police, detectives were first notified of the incident on November 11th.

According to officials, the victim is an 80-year-old Reston man who shared with a family member that he woke up to Jureti performing a sexual act on him in his home.

Second Lt. James Curry, Fairfax County Police Department said, “Detectives charged Jureti on November 20th with one count of forcible sodomy. Jureti is now being held without bond at the Fairfax Adult Detention Center, and victims specialist from our Major Crimes Bureau with Victim Service Division has also been assigned to ensure the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.”

At the time of the incident, Jureti worked for a specialized home care service company called Care With LOVE in Fairfax.