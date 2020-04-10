Detectives are investigating a stolen vehicle

Detectives believe the last person to drive the vehicle tested positive for COVID-19.

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM)– Fairfax County detectives are investigating a vehicle theft that occurred in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

According to police, a truck was stolen on Napper road sometime between April 5th at 7 pm and April 6th at 11 am. Detectives did not say the logic behind this statement but have reason to believe the last person to drive the vehicle before it was stolen tested positive for COVID-19.

The vehicle was last seen on 3200 Napper road in Alexandria and is described as a burgundy Ford Edge. The Virginia license plate is OPA05. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact the major crimes bureau at 703-246-7800.