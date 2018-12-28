Despite uncertainty of the future, model railroad club looks forward to rebuilding

More from Northern Virginia

After more than 30 years, the Winchester Model Railroad Club is departing its station.

“In the 35 years we’ve been here, our children had children and now we have grandchildren that’s coming through,” said Larry Orndorff, a founding member of the club.

While the club is 35 years old, it’s been in the 430 N. Cameron Street location for closer to 32 years says club secretary Craig Alderman.

“We moved here in 1986 when we leased the building from CSX,” said Alderman. He says when the club moved in, the building had been abandoned for several years. There was no heat or air conditioning.

Decades later, the majority of the building is taken up by tracks, tiny trees, and dozens of train cars.

But their lease is coming to an end in January, as the building is being sold by CSX Corporation. With the impending sale comes the realization that much of the club’s layout is not moving to the club’s next home, wherever that will be.

“What we can salvage are the buildings and that type of things,” said Wayne Corbett, another one of the club’s founding members. “Maybe some of the switches. The track and the scenery, it’ll just get thrown in the dumpster so we’ll have to start from scratch.”

Throwing out the scenery isn’t just a material loss. It’s also monetary.

“Without the trains themselves, we probably have $30,000 in here,” said Alderman. “That’s a very rough guess. Not to scare anybody away from the hobby or anything but 30 years of us funding this place and building it, we probably have that much in here.”

The club is searching for a new location to house nearly 30 members and an extensive collection of trains. But members say they’re optimistic about finding a new space, even though it will take years to build it back up.

“I got club members in here that are older than I am and they’re still wanting to keep this thing going, so it’s not the end,” said Orndorff, who add’s he is 71. “We’re like the phoenix. We’re going to come up out of the ashes and rebuild.”

The club is holding its final open house in the location on First Night from 6 to 10 p.m., December 31. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.