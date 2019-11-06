Despite losing, Republican candidate for 32nd district Senate says it was about the message, not the win

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — It was an uphill battle Tuesday night in Virginia’s 32nd district. State Senator Janet Howell, incumbent since 1991, won about 75 percent of the votes. Senator Howell did not respond to WDVM’s request for comment. A staff member told WDVM she is still recovering from surgery and stayed in on Tuesday.

Her challenger, Republican Arthur Purves, did. Purves is hard on abortion and high government spending; especially by the public school system. His concerns even made it all the way to the ballot box. “You have to be a citizen to vote, but you do not have to prove your citizenship. You have to prove your residence. So we probably have thousands, if not tens of thousands, of voters who are not citizens,” Purves said.

Purves has ran for various local and state positions eight times in 24 years. Over 24 years, his policies haven’t changed. But this year, one thing did: Purves’ wife passed away in August.

“When I filed this year it was kind of an afterthought because I was her caregiver,” said Purves. “She was at home in a wheelchair and in a hospital bed.”

While this year’s run for office fell short, Purves has one unwavering supporter. “See, I don’t think I’m without her. I don’t see her that’s all. And I can’t wait to see her again.”