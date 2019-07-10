Despite increased costs, Front Royal won’t scrap recycling program

Virginia

The town council voted Monday to keep the program

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — While the global recycling industry continues to shift, it’s sending many municipalities scrambling to keep their programs.

Despite the uncertainty, the town of Front Royal, Va. is committing to its recycling program, even at an increased cost to the town.

The town council voted against scrapping the program Monday night, and town officials have found a new company to take the materials, Manassas-based Republic Services. The single stream service will cost more, estimated at $43,000 annually, but officials say it’s a reasonable cost for the program.

“I just know that it’s going to be a long road ahead for recyclables,” Joe Waltz, front royal town manager. “But I’ve told this community as well as my council that I’m not ready to give up on it. I do believe the market will turn around, I think that you know today they’re still finding re-uses for recyclables. So I think that this is still a market that is untapped.”

The town will charge residents an additional 85 cents per household to cover the costs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News