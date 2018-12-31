Despite featuring the latest in safety tech, The Nation's Gun Show fears the Left's effect Video

More from Northern Virginia

The Nation's Gun Show concluded on Sunday after returning to the Dulles Expo Center for the weekend. The popular attraction housed 1,300 tables and about 330 vendors.

The gun show showcased the latest in gun safety technology, including the ZORE-X, a mechanical gun lock with click combinations. Its sales rep claims it's the safer and faster alternative to traditional gun locks. You can even synch the lock to your smartphone and track whether it's moved or tampered with.

Despite featuring the latest in safety technology, the show's founder, Annette Elliott, says the show's future is uncertain. Elliott worries Democrats' attempted rollbacks are infringing on gun owners' rights -- even law abiding ones.

"Right now, it's not affecting the show. But in the future it certainly could if we don't watch and protect all our freedoms, including this one, which I believe protects all the other freedoms," said Elliott.

The show returns to Dulles Expo Center the weekend before Valentine's Day.