Descendant of Arlington House slaves supports Beyer’s move to remove Lee memorial designation

In the 1950's the house was renamed "Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial." Beyer’s legislation would remove the latter part of the name.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — On December 15, Congressman Don Beyer introduced federal legislation to remove the designation of Arlington House as a memorial to Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Gerry Connolly, Jennifer Wexton, and Eleanor Holmes Norton.

Beyer says the bill was partially inspired by the requests he received from slave descendants. According to the National Park Service, dozens of people were enslaved on the estate for nearly 60 years.

When he was a teenager, Stephen Hammond discovered he was related to the first family through Martha Washington. The discovery launched his lifelong journey to become more involved as a volunteer researcher.

“It has also made me want to get more involved with the work that the Park Service is doing, the overall history of our country in terms of what it is, and what’s been left out perhaps and what we can do to effect that,” Hammond said.

Martha Washington raised her grandson George Washington Parke Custis and his sister Eleanor. “They lost their father at a young age and so the Washington’s took them in and basically raised them as their own,” Hammond said.

The Park Service says Custis owned nearly 200 enslaved people after the First Lady’s death. In 1803, Hammond says Custis had a daughter with an enslaved woman named Arianna Carter. Together, they had a child named Maria Carter Custis.

As many as 63 slaves lived and worked in Arlington and constructed the main house, now at Arlington National Cemetery. “Using red clay soil from the property and shells from the Potomac river,” the Park Service says, “they made bricks and stucco used in the walls and exterior of the house. The enslaved people also harvested timber from the Arlington forest, which was used for the interior flooring and supports.”

Hammond says Custis brought an enslaved man named Charles Syphax with him, who later married Maria in 1821 in the parlor of the Arlington House. 10 years later, Robert E. Lee and Custis’ daughter Anne married in the same place.

Custis died in 1857 and Lee inherited the estate and lived there during the Civil War. The Arlington Historical Society says “the site was chosen to serve as a national military cemetery in part to prevent Lee from returning.”

“Maria and Anne were half-sisters, Charles Syphax and Robert E. Lee were brothers-in-law,” said Hammond. “And in 1862, when Robert E. Lee freed the remaining slaves at Arlington House, Charles Syphax was one of those he actually freed.”

The Syphax family went on to hold leadership positions in Arlington County, according to the National Park Service. Many Syphax descendants, like Hammond, still live in Arlington County.

In 1955, Congress designated the house as the Curtis-Lee Mansion. Later, it was amended to be called Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial. Beyer’s legislation would remove the latter part of the name, which Hammond supports. “My goal is to make it more inclusive of everybody. Not just the Lees, not just the Custises, but everyone who had a hand in creating the history of that property.”