Deputy struck by hit-and-run driver, suspect sought

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the driver responsible for hitting a deputy with their car shortly before 11 a.m. in the Sterling area on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy suffered minor injuries from the hit-and-run. The deputy was working traffic enforcement and signaled the driver to pull over. The driver looked like they were coming to a stop, but sped up and sideswiped the deputy before driving off.

The sheriff’s office describes the suspect as a black man wearing a black knit cap. His car, a dark gray Honda or Toyota, had Ohio license plates and may have damage to the bumper and passenger side.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the driver or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call the LCSO at 703-777-1021.