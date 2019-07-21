Deputies discuss resident safety during community meeting

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Frederick County sheriff’s deputies met with community members at the Round Hill Ruritan Club Sunday to discuss resident safety.

Deputies say their biggest concerns are making sure people know preventative measures to protect personal property like their homes and their cars from break-ins.

Residents say this opportunity to meet the officers gave them the chance to put a name to a face, so they know exactly who to contact in the case of an emergency.

“They’re great for us to get to know the community, to converse with them, let them know hey maybe we don’t know all the issues that are going on,” said Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputy A.J. Kendra.

This wasn’t the first community meeting police hosted, others have focused on scams and personal safety.