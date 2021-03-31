Department of Defense to allow transgender individuals in the military in 30 days

FILE – In this July 26, 2017 file photo, people with the Human Rights Campaign hold up “equality flags” during an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, in support of transgender members of the military. Defense officials say the Pentagon will sweep away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military and will issue new rules that broaden their access to medical care and gender transition. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — On the International Transgender Day of Visibility, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced the Department of Defense will restore a 2016 Obama-era policy to allow transgender people to serve in the military — and to transition while serving if they wish to — effective in 30 days.

In 2016, a study by the Department of Defense determined that allowing transgender people to serve openly in the U.S. military would have little impact on military readiness, healthcare costs, operational effectiveness, or unit cohesion in foreign militaries. The Secretary of Defense also allowed military members to transition while serving. The Trump administration reversed that policy.

In January, President Joe Biden issued two executive orders to reverse the 2018 Transgender Military Ban and to prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.

On Wednesday, Kirby said since the executive orders were issued, the Department of Defense has worked to identify and review the records of any member who was involuntarily separated, discharged or denied reenlistment based on their gender identity. That review effort is ongoing.

Stephanie Miller, the director of the Military Accession Policy, says 2,200 people in the U.S. military have been medically diagnosed with gender dysphoria. Anywhere between 1,000 and 8,000 military members identify as transgender.

If they choose to opt into any sort of medical care to affirm their gender, Miller says the cost is “small:” a “couple million,” covered by the Defense budget of “several billion.”

Transgender military members will have the option to work with a medical provider, develop a medical treatment plan, and work with their unit and commander to schedule procedures.

“We truly believe that under the auspices of the policy that there’s flexibility in most cases to work with the individual concerned and the unit,” Miller said.