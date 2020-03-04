Democrats celebrate Joe Biden’s win in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Vice President Joe Biden may have surprised some Bernie or Bloomberg supporters Tuesday night but the group he certainly didn’t surprise was his own team of supporters.

Former First Lady of Virginia Dorothy McAuliffe, Congressman Don Beyer and his wife, Megan, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, and other familiar faces made an appearance at a watch party Tuesday night.

Congressman Beyer spent the last year a Buttigieg fan until Buttigieg announced he was suspending his campaign. “With Pete out it was very clear that the person that represented those same values — but with 40 years of experience and with knowledge that the whole country has of him — was Joe Biden.”

Biden won in Alexandria and Fairfax County.