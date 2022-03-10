RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Democrats are calling on Governor Glenn Youngkin to declare a state of emergency to protect Virginians from unreasonable hikes in gas prices.

House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn said this would activate the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act.

This would give Attorney General Jason Miyares more tools to protect consumers from “unconscionable” prices at the pump. Miyares’ office confirmed to 8News earlier this week that he couldn’t exercise these powers without an executive order from Youngkin.

Governor Ralph Northam took similar steps after hackers engaged in a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline last year. The group was suspected to be based in Russia.

Former Attorney General Mark Herring’s office collected thousands of dollars in fines after finding several gas stations generated excess profits.

“Governor Youngkin has the power to act and help protect Virginians at the pump, but so far, has failed to do so. Instead, he continues to point fingers and waste precious time,” said Leader Filler-Corn. “Virginians do not need talking points and failed campaign promises—we need leadership and action.”

Those comments come after Democrats and one Republican blocked a legislative push from Governor Youngkin to suspend a recent gas tax increase for 12 months.

The proposal is included in the House’s budget for the fiscal year 2023 but not in the Senate’s plan. The two sides will have to come to a consensus through closed-door negotiations.

Youngkin’s office has not commented yet on calls for a state of emergency declaration this morning.

However, Youngkin addressed rising gas prices during a speech earlier this week.

“We have constrained the development of American energy and it has made matters even worse,” Youngkin told the crowd. “But we can eliminate unnecessary taxes that have been added on top of already increasing prices.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.