Democratic nominee for county board says he has experience to help Arlington recover from COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Economist Takis Karantonis won Arlington Democrats’ nomination for Arlington County Board Thursday morning. Karantonis will be running in a special election for the vacated seat of Erik Gutshall, who died of brain cancer last month. Karantonis was Gutshall’s campaign manager and political advisor.

Courtesy: Takis for Arlington

“Takis is the leader we need during this difficult time for our community,” said Arlington Dems Chair Jill Caiazzo. “As an economist and civic activist, he has a deep understanding of the challenges Arlingtonians will face while recovering from the current public health crisis, and he has a vision for a vibrant economy centered on supporting local businesses.”

Arlington Democrats and the board requested the July 17 election be pushed back in light of the pandemic. Voters are encouraged to vote by mail. “We’ll be running a campaign that’s as much open and inclusive as humanly possible, but still, I would like to run on a normal primary in a normal election under normal conditions where everyone would be invited to participate,” Karantonis said.

“The more constraints we have on this process the more exclusive it becomes. It’s not easy for all Arlingtonians to participate and that’s a concern for me,” he said.

Karantonis is a Greek immigrant who moved to Arlington from Houston and Nashville 14 years ago. He worked with the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization to stimulate economic growth in the corridor. Karantonis says one in four Arlingtonians live there. “Columbia Pike didn’t have development for almost 30 years. We were in the middle of one of the fastest and best growing metropolitan regions on the East Coast, yet we had an entire corridor that didn’t see a single development – except for a bank building – for 30 years.”

He says his experience with Columbia Pike would help guide Arlington following the pandemic and the economic downturn it leaves behind. “On Columbia Pike, I learned one thing: planning well and planning inclusively with the communities, the neighborhoods, down to the granular level, on the board – which is a tedious, labor intensive process – pays off,” said Karantonis.

Arlington Dems will host a virtual coffee hour with Karantonis on Sunday.