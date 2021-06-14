Demand for TSA PreCheck credentials increase as more are traveling

Friday’s 2 million travelers — 2,028,961, to be exact — indicate a slow climb toward pre-pandemic numbers, according to the TSA. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — More people are traveling as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, leading some airports to report longer wait times as travelers go through security checkpoints.

According to AAA, the increase in travel has caused a surge in demand for TSA PreCheck certification, the expedited screening process which allows travelers to pay a one-time fee of $85 for credentials they can use for five years. 

TSA has screened over one million travelers daily since early March, and the numbers continue to rise.

“We saw just a few days ago, more than two million passengers through TSA checkpoints, that’s about just shy of 75% of what we were pre-pandemic, so lots of travelers going through those checkpoints,” said Martha Meade, public and government affairs manager, AAA Mid-Atlantic.

WDVM reached out to a TSA official who explained PreCheck enrollment has increased significantly this year but it still hasn’t met pre-pandemic levels.

AAA and Identogo PreCheck are holding a pop-up event in Fairfax County June 28-July 1, to help residents get TSA PreCheck credentials. Masks are required inside the pop-trailer and you’ll need to bring proof of identity and citizenship. AAA said the best documentation to bring is a passport.

Appointments are still available online here.

