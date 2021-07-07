Delta variant powers over 50% of new COVID cases

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — According to the CDC’s website, 51.7% of new COVID cases in the US are of the delta variant, first detected in India.

Just Tuesday, President Joe Biden addressed the nation, warning about this strain.

“Millions of Americans are still unvaccinated and unprotected, and because of that their communities are at risk, their friends are at risk, the people they care about are at risk. This is even a bigger concern because of the delta variant,” President Biden said.

Statewide, Virginia is seeing similar numbers with nearly 50% of new cases from the delta variant. Dr. Danny Avula, vaccine coordinator with the Virginia Department of Health talks about the jumping metrics seen the past few weeks.

“Approximately 47% of the new cases we’ve identified through the state lab through the DCLS are the delta variant. It’s multiplied very quickly at the end of May. The delta variant was about 2% of new cases and as of this past week it’s over 50% of new cases so almost every week we’re seeing a doubling,” Avula said.

He reiterates what experts have been stressing, which is getting your vaccine to protect yourself from COVID-19.

“So the best thing you can do to protect yourself against the delta variant is to get vaccinated. Our vaccines are incredibly effective. Pfizer showed if you’re fully vaccinated with both doses 88% protective against the delta variant,” said Avula

Avula says last year’s winter the health department saw three to four times the peaks of COVID cases seen during the summer. He says this year will not be as severe but only since so many people are now vaccinated.

So while we take advantage of the nice weather with outdoor dining and gatherings, when it comes to indoor activities, unvaccinated people are recommended to continue to mask up and social distance.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.