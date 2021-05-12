Del. Jay Jones hosts virtual roundtable sharing plans to reform Virginia’s justice system

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Delegate Jay Jones, who’s running for Virginia attorney general, shared his plans to reform the state’s justice system at a virtual roundtable on Wednesday.

Jay Jones, Delegate of the 89th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, says his top priorities would include improving policing, ending judicial system inequalities and ending abuse and brutality. These efforts, he says, would make Virginia more fair and equitable.

“I believe that we can tackle the inequities that have plagued us for far too long, the policies that we’ll discuss a little bit today will not erase hundreds of years of inequality, but I believe that they are in critical next step, and I’m so proud to be putting them forth in this campaign,” said Delegate Jones.

Speakers included Delegate Lamont Bagby, the Petersburg NAACP president and a Spotsylvania County NAACP board member.

