Deer Management Archer Program returns to Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Deer-culling season has returned to Fairfax County from Sept. 11, 2021 to Feb. 19, 2022.

Approximately 100 parks and locations in the county will now be fair game for hunters to participate in the Archer Program, designed to help control the white-tail deer population.

The program, monitored by the Fairfax County Police Department and the Fairfax County Park Authority, occurs annually. Participants must meet program standards, as well as obtaining a hunter license, education and safety standards by the state.

In an informational video created by the county, Katherine Edwards, Ph.D., wildlife management specialist for the Fairfax County Police Department, Animal Services division says one of the main catalysts for the program was to mitigate deer-vehicle collisions.

“Serious public safety concerns are associated with the high number of deer-vehicle collisions in that occur annually in Virginia and here in Fairfax County,” said Edwards. “Virginia ranks 12th in the nation for the likelihood of drivers being involved in a collision with a deer. The likelihood of having an insurance claim involving a deer was 1 in 72 for Virginia drivers.”

Overabundance of deer can also contribute to other public safety issues, such as an increase in tick population, which contributes to the spread of Lyme disease.

Hunters are able to participate Monday through Saturday. You can view more information on the program here.