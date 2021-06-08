Dedication held for new Warren Memorial Hospital

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health held a dedication ceremony for the new Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.

Valley Health and community leaders dedicated the new hospital which is at Valley Health Way just up the road from Warren County Middle School. The new hospital is three stories high and sits on 150 acres of land. Upgrades from the old hospital location include a helipad, a larger emergency department with 18 beds, and rooms for bariatric patients. The hospital cost 100 million dollars to build.

The hospital will open on June 23.