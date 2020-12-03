Deceased Maryland man identified in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police have now identified the victim that killed a man on November 30th, 2020.

33-year-old Carlington Campbell turned himself into officers admitting he was the man involved in the shooting. He is now being held at the adult detention center without bond according to officials.

The victim has been named as 31-year-old Michael Sullivan of Maryland. According to police officers responded to the 8500 block of Bauer drive at 5:11 pm on Saturday, when they found Sullivan suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, causing him to die at the scene.

Sergeant Hudson Bull, Fairfax County Police Department said, “Detectives have determined that Campbell and the victim were acquaintances and were involved in an ongoing dispute. The victim arrived at Campbell’s residence and was later shot outside his door. Following an initial review of the available evidence and after consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney detectives charged Campbell with second-degree murder use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Fairfax police said this is still an active investigation. This is the 14th murder this year within Fairfax County.