Death investigation in Mt. Vernon, Old Mill Rd closed

Virginia

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (WDVM) — Old Mill Rd between Gateshead Rd and Adrienne Dr in Fairfax County, Virginia are closed as of 5 p.m. Wednesday for a death investigation, according to Fairfax County Police.

Limited information is available at this time. Authorities are investigating in the 4300 block of Old Mill Rd and do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

