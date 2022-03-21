WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Emmy-winner and former NFL player Dean Cain has been announced as the Marshal of the Firefighters’ Parade and Marshal of the Shenandoah Caverns Heroes’ Division in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade.

For the announcement on Monday afternoon, Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland joined Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, President Tommy Price. Sheriff Millholland even called Cain over FaceTime to allow him to participate in the announcement.

Both Price and Sheriff Millholland were excited to announce Cain as Marshal of the two parades as Cain is also a sworn Sheriff’s Deputy as well as a strong supporter of first responders. In an official press release by the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, Cain says, “Real heroes don’t wear capes. They wear uniforms and stethoscopes and badges.”

Dean will be honoring real heroes at the Firefighters’ Rodeo, the Coronation of Queen Shenandoah XCV, and leading the Firefighters’ Parade on Friday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, April 30, he will serve as the Marshal of the Shenandoah Caverns Heroes’ Division in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade honoring the dedicated essential workers during COVID.