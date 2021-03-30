DC man charged with mailbox thefts in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A D.C. man has been charged for theft for tampering with Loudoun County residents’ mail. In January, two Cascades area residents reported that mail had been removed from their mailboxes. In one case, a stolen check was altered and cashed.

Kevin Shorter is facing eight criminal charges, two counts of banknote larceny, two counts of uttering, three counts of forgery and obtaining money by false pretense according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s department, Shorter was extradited from Baltimore on March 23. Shorter has also been charged with multiple counts of larceny and fraud in neighboring jurisdictions.

Mark Poland, undersherriff with LCSO, said, “If you’re suspecting that your mail is being stolen, especially if you’re placing bills and checks for delivery, I’ll encourage residents to travel to your local post office. Drop the bill and/or checks in the post office inside the mail slot within the postal services actual post office.”

Officials said although incidents like this don’t happen often, it’s not a rare case. Shorter is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Loudoun County District Court on May 4.