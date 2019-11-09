Day of Giving: United Way of the National Capital Area

WASHINGTON, DC (WDVM) — This Giving Tuesday, December 3rd WDVM is teaming up with Weis Markets and all of the United Way chapters in the communities that we serve for a modern telethon to change the future of our neighborhoods.

The Giving Tuesday telethon kicks off the charitable season, and you can get involved by donating to support the most urgent needs in your community.

Kevin Smith, Chief Financial Officer for the United Way of the National Capital Area says a lack of financial stability is one of the biggest challenges facing the Washington, D.C. region.

“A lot of our residents are not able to tap into traditional banks nor are they able to find a decent, safe and affordable housing,” Smith said.

The United Way of the National Capital Area has made a community commitment to tackle issues like poverty by providing services that remove barriers to financial stability and affordable housing by June 2020

“Our goal is to put 100,000 of our neighbors on the path to achieving financial stability within a 5-year period,” Smith said.

You can join the movement to power change by participating in the Giving Tuesday Telethon. Tune in to WDVM-TV on Tuesday, December 3rd from 5pm through 11:30pm to learn more about the United Way and donate.