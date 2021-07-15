Davis Road opens as an alternative road to Route 28

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County government officials held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to mark the opening of a new connecting road between South Sterling Boulevard and Old Ox Road. The new route, Davis Road, is an alternative roadway to Route 28.

The project is part of the Countywide Transportation Plan, adopted by the board of supervisors in 2019. Davis Road has four lanes and is only two-thirds of a mile in length. Six-foot wide sidewalks were also added to both sides of the road.

Phyllis Randall, Loudoun Board Chair At-Large, spoke at the ribbon-cutting, introducing how the new roadway will help with road connectivity issues.

“I hear all the time from constituents how much better our road network is happening, all the time. We’re getting better connectivity in our road network every single day in Loudoun County and I appreciate the staff and I appreciate the construction crews,” explained Randall.

Davis Road will eventually serve as a connecting route to the Silver Line Metro Stop.

To learn more about Loudoun’s Countywide Transportation Plan, click here.