Ukrainian visitors learn about inclusive education at Falls Church school

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Davis Career Center is a school that supports students with a range of disabilities to help them transition into life after school. Six visitors came to the center from Ukraine to learn more about the inclusive education practices the center specializes in.



Over 160 students attend the center, and at 9:30 every morning students get on the bus to head to the businesses they work at.

Chad Clayton, School Principal said “The bulk of our learning takes place in the community, because the value of those experiences is so critical because individuals with disabilities and really any individual benefits from that onsite and hands on learning.”

Some of their community partners include Burlington stores for retail experiences, McLean bible church, and some students even work in the kitchen at the school.

“I really hope for them to take away while there here is to see how the public school system supports our individuals with disabilities over the lifetime of there public education and how they partner with our community to make sure as our students who are adults who are leaving public education are going into services,” said Clayton.

After a student’s 2-4 year period at the center, officials hold a transition graduation ceremony to celebrate the work students did within the community.