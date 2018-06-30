David L. Myer sworn in as re-elected Mayor of the city of Fairfax Video

Fairfax, Va. - Before a crowd of hundreds, mayor David Meyer took an oath. Fairfax city clerk, Melanie Crowder presided over the swearing in ceremony at city hall. Meyer was joined by family and friends.

"I'm very fortunate to be married to a man of such high standards who does his best for the city of Fairfax, is very involved and has been," said Cindy, Meyer's wife.



"I have known David ever since I moved to the city in 1981. David has always been warm, intelligent, funny, loyal and very committed to this whole area. He loves it here," said Cathy Gardener.

During the ceremony, Meyer praised some of the city's accomplishments.

"In recent years we have a triple a bond rating we're only one of 4 cities in the commonwealth with that financial profile, we have a very diverse sources of revenue and we have very good infrastructure," he said.

He also talked about ways the city of Fairfax can improve.

"I certainly think we need to give serious attention to our parks and recreation programs and some of our historic properties that we own," he added.

But he implied that the ciy is making some necessary improvements.

"The city is on the cusp of some exciting economic development projects. In the past if we did one or two projects in the course of two years that was success. We currently have under consideration at least seven projects," Meyer said.