Dating game show over Zoom video conference is a hit

The Game (Show) of Love is a dating show over Zoom in which audience members can weigh in over chat.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Ever considered being a contestant on a game show? How about a dating show… over video conference… during a pandemic?

That’s what six brave D.C. Metro area men and women did Wednesday night as part of the pilot episode of The Game (Show) of Love: a dating show over Zoom in which audience members can weigh in over chat. Its creator, Emma Mankey Hidem, is a freelance media producer in D.C. and she’s spent the last couple of weeks producing the show. The contestants were required to fill out an application and were interviewed before they were selected.

It’s safe to say the first episode was a hit: the show reached 100 viewers — the maximum allowed on the show’s current Zoom subscription. Mankey Hidem said she will probably start charging money to view the episodes in order to pay for her Zoom subscription and support herself. The show is entirely produced and run by just her.

Mankey Hidem posted about the show in a series of local Facebook groups. That’s how Prince George’s County resident Monica Anthony heard about it and eventually applied. “I kind of played around with the idea for a few days and told some people about it and they were like, ‘Yeah, you should totally do it. That’s a great idea.’”

Mankey Hidem says she wanted to structure the show with games that would help the contestants get to know one another. She polled the audience to decide which game the contestants would play first. Truth or Dare came out on top. Anthony was dared to rap and picked “Fergalicious” by Fergie. Audience members in a chat room became her cheerleaders; leaving messages like, “PROPS!!!” “MONICA FOR THE WIN,” and “CLAP CLAP CLAP.” Anthony also won herself the fire emoji.

Anthony didn’t end up with a match, but four other contestants did. They’ve all stayed in touch over a Facebook group message. Arlington resident Kirk Sigmon matched with a fellow contestant, but seemed skeptical that anything romantic will happen outside of the game show. “Realistically speaking, of course, we’re already talking on Facebook and things like that so I don’t think it’s necessarily as formal I think it’s something where at worst we’ve all made new friends, right? And that’s kind of what matters.

“There’s this trepidation you might have about, ‘Hey, I don’t want to look dumb. I don’t want to stick myself out there,’ but I mean, now’s the time to do it,” said Sigmon. “You can’t go outside. You’ve got to, kind of, make do with what you can so it’s too much fun to not do it.”

The next episode is set to stream next Wednesday at 8:00 pm. To watch an episode or apply to be a contestant, join the show’s Facebook page: The Game (Show) of Love. Donations can be made to Mankey Hidem’s Venmo: @Emmammh her CashApp: $Emmammh or by PayPal: emma@sunnysideproductions.com.