Dash buses are now free for commuters in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Anyone commuting in Alexandria has some good news – Dash buses are now free.

The city made the buses free on September 5 to help as many transit-dependent residents as possible. According to Dash officials, more than 60,000 additional residents will gain access to high-frequency service, and low-income riders will now increase by 72%.

The city gave Dash $1.47 million in its fiscal year 2022 budget to pay for the free service. Dash buses will run seven days per week all year.

Most routes on the new DASH Network are different from the past, although the AT2X — 102X, AT8 — Line 30 and AT10 — Line 33 have not changed.

You can see the new bus lines and their routes here.