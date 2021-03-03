DASH bus system to resume fare collecting and front door boarding this month

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The DASH bus system in Alexandria will be resuming fare collection and front door boarding beginning this month.

This comes nearly a year after the bus system suspended fare collection and switched to only rear boarding due to the pandemic.

The bus has implemented many safety measures, such as hand sanitizer dispensers, touch-less fare payments and barriers around operator seats.

The original intent was to reduce crowding at the fare boxes, but now, DASH says they are following a transit industry trend and easing restrictions.



“The safety measures that we’re taking and the trend in cases that we’re seeing in the area just all play a part,” said Whitney Code, Marketing Manager for DASH. “The budget, as well, played a part in the decision to resume fares.”

The services will resume on March 15.