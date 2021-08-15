DASH bus system launches new network, becomes completely fare-free

The DASH bus will be fare-free beginning Sep. 5.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Transit Company DASH is launching a new network and offering completely fare-free service beginning on Sep. 5th.

The New DASH Network will provide more frequent service to Alexandrians, including all day service on major transit corridors. Buses will run every 15 minutes or less seven days per week.

Dash will also run fare-free, thanks to a $1.5 million dollar grant from the Alexandria City Council subsidy increase in its Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

DASH says free transit could improve ridership by 23 percent%.

“These changes enable us to provide service that…meets the current needs of our community with more frequent service, improved access to transit, and an overall improved customer experience,” said DASH CEO and General Manager Josh Baker is a press release.

The network is the first phase of the Alexandria Transit Vision Plan, aimed at creating a more inclusive transit system by 2030.

Roughly 60,000 additional residents in the city will gain access to the service, with a number of low-income residents with access to frequent transit improving from 29% to 72%.