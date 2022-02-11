Daily reported COVID-19 cases under 100 in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — COVID-19 cases have decreased to less than 100 cases in Arlington, Virginia.

The decrease comes after nearly two months of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The seven-day average stands at 97 reported cases.

The Virginia Department of Health reported fewer cases in the past four days in Arlington, with an average of 75 reported COVID-19 cases.

Officials with Arlington County say while cases have decreased, the public is still at risk for COVID-19.

“Arlington County is encouraged by the recent downward trend in new cases of COVID-19. The seven-day average of daily new cases reported is currently at 97, the lowest it has been since mid-December 2021. However, Arlington – along with the entire Commonwealth of Virginia – is still experiencing a High level of Community Transmission,” said Ryan Hudson, Arlington County Communications & Public Engagement.