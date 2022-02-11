Daily reported COVID-19 cases under 100 in Arlington, Virginia

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Can omicron hit you with back-to-back COVID infections? (Photo: Getty Images)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — COVID-19 cases have decreased to less than 100 cases in Arlington, Virginia.

The decrease comes after nearly two months of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The seven-day average stands at 97 reported cases.

The Virginia Department of Health reported fewer cases in the past four days in Arlington, with an average of 75 reported COVID-19 cases.

Officials with Arlington County say while cases have decreased, the public is still at risk for COVID-19.

“Arlington County is encouraged by the recent downward trend in new cases of COVID-19. The seven-day average of daily new cases reported is currently at 97, the lowest it has been since mid-December 2021. However, Arlington – along with the entire Commonwealth of Virginia – is still experiencing a High level of Community Transmission,” said Ryan Hudson, Arlington County Communications & Public Engagement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories