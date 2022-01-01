D.C. Road Runners host annual New Year’s Day 5k run

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — D.C. Road Runners is hosting its annual 5k run to ring in the new year, and organizers said it’s a great start to New Year’s resolution.

The event, a tradition for residents in the area, included local runners from Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

“It’s an annual 5k road race, always at noon on new years day. It’s new years eve friendly, we call it, and we try to get people out and start the new year right,” said Rich Mendelowitz, Race Director.

The 5k attracts runners of all ages every year, and this year 143 people started the year with a healthy start.

“D.C. Road Runners is a family, community, so we welcome all to come out and participate,” said Mendelowitz.

D.C. Road Runners host a variety of races and events for members and the public.

The next race is on Jan. 8. For more information visit, www.dcroadrunners.org.