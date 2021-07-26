D.C. local selling egg free, nut free desserts at Roslyn Farmers Market

ROSLYN, Va. (WDVM) — After years of not being able to eat baked goods due to her life-threatening allergies, recent high school graduate, Claire Zegger, decided to start her own business, Claire’s Confections.

Claire found out she was allergic to eggs and peanuts at a very young age.

“I was diagnosed with an egg allergy on my first birthday when I took a bite of my lemon birthday cake,” she explained.

Claire’s mother, Kelly, said the diagnosis brought many questions about ingredient labels, where they could eat out and what types of foods to keep at home.

“It’s quite overwhelming as a parent when you receive the diagnosis that your child has a severe food allergy,” said Kelly.

Claire decided to create recipes at home without certain ingredients, finding a passion for baking.

“I just started experimenting with ingredients at home, figuring out how I could make the same goods I’d find at bakeries myself, but without the eggs,” said Claire.

After perfecting her recipes, she was able to open her own business.

“I worked hard to get my licensing in the DC area, it took me just over a year to get all of that paperwork and permitting through, but at the end of the day I got it done,” explained Claire.

Now, Claire is selling egg-free, nut-free, gluten-free and even vegan baked goods at the Fresh Farm market in Roslyn on Wednesdays.

“Claire is a really hard-working young woman and she’s very studious and very academic, but baking has always been a passion for her, and not only is she doing baking, but she makes meals, she does everything, and it’s just great that she’s been able to turn this passion into a reality,” said Kelly.

Claire also has launched a website, allowing DMV residents to place orders online and pick up at the farmer’s market. To view her website, click here.

The farmer’s market will run through Aug. 18, every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m.