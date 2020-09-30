DC educational organization creates a spooky take on virtual learning

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s almost October, which means it is officially Halloween season. One local DC-based educational organization is adding a spooky twist to virtual learning.

Mad Science D.C. wanted to create a fun Halloween-themed after school virtual learning program to educate children about science experiments.

Students are able to watch a live virtual demonstration from one of their “Mad Scientists” that shows students how to create creepy experiments, such as glow in the dark slime, face painting, and bubbling cauldrons.

In addition to virtual lessons, children can also have access to online Halloween parties with other children via Zoom.

“We’ve already had a lot of elementary schools having us come in to do a virtual mad science Halloween-themed assembly, but we also have parties that people can do,” said Tony Smith, Operations Manager at Mad Science D.C.

The company has virtual and in-person options for classes and parties. The experiments can easily be done at home with your child using everyday household products.

