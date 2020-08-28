Cybersecurity expert weighs in on how to keep your children safe during this virtual school year

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Remote learning means increased opportunity for cybercriminals to invade your household. Luckily, there are steps you can take to keep your child safe in this virtual school year.

Jon Wolfe, CEO of Axiom Cyber Solutions, told WDVM that children are 51% more likely to have their identity stolen. Now that kids are constantly online for school, Wolfe says parents need to make sure that they are monitoring their children’s activities online.

“Instead of having so much time per day to be online, now they’re on all day,” said Wolfe. “All they have to do is click on an email, or they might be in Snapchat, and they may be talking to who they think is their friend, and it’s really somebody else…and they give our private information.”

He said that ultimately, it is up to the parents to take precautionary measures to prevent their child’s potential identity theft.

“As far as parents go, the first thing you’ve got to do is secure your network,” said Wolfe. “An example might be on your main router coming into the house. Change the name of that router to something inconspicuous, making the password something difficult to figure out,” he said.

Wolfe says that this virtual school year, you don’t need to be a cybersecurity expert like him to keep your family safe.