CVS to vaccinate 26,000 Virginians per week

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced on Tuesday that CVS has started registering Virginians age 65 and older who are within Phase 1b for the COVID-19 vaccine. This new federal program will bring 26,000 additional vaccines to Virginia per week, starting Friday.

However, there is a major problem with vaccine registration in the Commonwealth due to apparent “technological limitations” that prevent CVS from syncing pre-registered patients from local health departments to their system, according to VDH.

During a VDH press conference, VDH state vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula explained what happened with to the names who were already registered.

“So the hope was that we could source that list by our 65’s and older’s and get back to CVS, and CVS could enroll those individuals for appointments. So that’s what we were trying to do. CVS couldn’t accommodate that and so the backup plan, as of last night, was that they would go ahead and open up their system early, giving health departments a little bit of lead time to then go and schedule appointments in CVS on behalf of their preregistered patients,” said Dr. Avula.

Anyone who was eligible and pre-registered in their locality must now make an appointment through CVS to get in line for the vaccine.

Dr. Avula explained that the rollout was not ideal but that the silver lining is having 26,000 more vaccine doses available in Virginia this week.

Eligible patients can click here to schedule an appointment with CVS.