CVS offering no-cost health screenings at select locations in greater D.C. region

The free check ups will be offered most Thursdays through Sundays, 2 PM–6 PM at select locations.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — CVS Pharmacy is offering no-cost health screenings to residents of the greater D.C. region.

Select CVS Pharmacy locations around the D.C. and Maryland area will allow residents to receive checkups that include BMI testing, blood pressure and glucose and cholesterol levels.

After the exam, patients will then be able to consult with a health care provider and pharmacist about their results, and logical next steps for their condition.

The program, through Project Health, has been ongoing since 2006. Due to popularity, the initiative is now expanding the service into the D.C. region.

The goal of the program is to allow those who have limited access to health care free testing to catch illnesses before they become life-threatening.

“We’re going to have 36 project health events at CVS Pharmacy locations around the whole D.C. and Maryland area,” said Garth Graham, chief community health officer for CVS Health. “What we do is we provide screening and counseling around a number of clinical conditions, mainly hypertension, obesity, diabetes, for communities at no cost. We do these in our stores and we do these across the county.”

To find the nearest CVS location offering the program, you can find that information on the CVS Health website.